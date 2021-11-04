Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to ULM in Sun Belt Quarterfinals

Trailing 2-0 with 20 minutes to play, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team got one goal back and mounted a furious rally but ultimately came up short in a 2-1 loss to ULM Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Red Wolves fell to 10-6-2, the third-straight 10-win season and fifth in program history. Seniors Sarah Sodoma, Olivia Smith, Megan McClure and Julianna Coates helped A-State to a 48-30-12 (.600) record and back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Regular Season titles, the first in program history.

A-State conceded a goal in the 10th minute as Taylor Henry set up Mara Grutkamp for the early strike. The Warhawks built a 10-4 shots advantage in the first half, but McClure made five saves, including a stop on a penalty at 38:12.

In the 69th minute, Sarah Sodoma made a run up the left side and dribbled in to the box. A defender raced from behind, appeared to trip her up, but the official decided no whistle was needed. The Warhawks countered and Henry broke free to make it 2-0 with 21 minutes to play.

A-State got on the board in the 73rd minute with Sodoma scoring her 36th career goal. Rachel Kutella, making her first start since Sept. 23 due to injury, served the ball from 40 yards into the box and Sodoma stuck out her right foot and directed the ball to the back right corner to make it 2-1.

After cutting the deficit to one, A-State fired seven shots, five landing on goal. Applying immense pressure late, the Red Wolves were inches away from tying the game in the final seconds. With 10 seconds remaining, Sarah Strong had a shot deflected by ULM goalkeeper Hailey Hillock just over the crossbar setting up a corner kick with six seconds left. Strong served the corner kick into the box, but Hillock was able to stop Haley Husted’s shot attempt as time expired.

Shots ended up even for the match at 17-17 and the Warhawks held a 12-10 edge in shots on goal. McClure and Hillock each finished with nine saves.

Stay up to date on A-State women’s soccer by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.