Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to ULM in Sun Belt Quarterfinals

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trailing 2-0 with 20 minutes to play, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team got one goal back and mounted a furious rally but ultimately came up short in a 2-1 loss to ULM Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Red Wolves fell to 10-6-2, the third-straight 10-win season and fifth in program history. Seniors Sarah Sodoma, Olivia Smith, Megan McClure and Julianna Coates helped A-State to a 48-30-12 (.600) record and back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Regular Season titles, the first in program history.

A-State conceded a goal in the 10th minute as Taylor Henry set up Mara Grutkamp for the early strike. The Warhawks built a 10-4 shots advantage in the first half, but McClure made five saves, including a stop on a penalty at 38:12.

In the 69th minute, Sarah Sodoma made a run up the left side and dribbled in to the box. A defender raced from behind, appeared to trip her up, but the official decided no whistle was needed. The Warhawks countered and Henry broke free to make it 2-0 with 21 minutes to play.

A-State got on the board in the 73rd minute with Sodoma scoring her 36th career goal. Rachel Kutella, making her first start since Sept. 23 due to injury, served the ball from 40 yards into the box and Sodoma stuck out her right foot and directed the ball to the back right corner to make it 2-1.

After cutting the deficit to one, A-State fired seven shots, five landing on goal. Applying immense pressure late, the Red Wolves were inches away from tying the game in the final seconds. With 10 seconds remaining, Sarah Strong had a shot deflected by ULM goalkeeper Hailey Hillock just over the crossbar setting up a corner kick with six seconds left. Strong served the corner kick into the box, but Hillock was able to stop Haley Husted’s shot attempt as time expired.

Shots ended up even for the match at 17-17 and the Warhawks held a 12-10 edge in shots on goal. McClure and Hillock each finished with nine saves.

Stay up to date on A-State women’s soccer by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation

Latest News

Arkansas State kicker
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
Arkansas State kicker on radar for Burlsworth Trophy
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Drew Smyly on the mound during the seventh inning against the...
Former Diamond Hog Drew Smyly is a World Series champion
Arkansas State women’s basketball will hold “Pizza With The Pack” in November & December