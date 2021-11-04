Boil water order issued for Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Customers of Pocahontas Water Works have been ordered to boil their water.

The order affects the area from Decker Street west to Witt and Maple Streets north to Lake Drive

Bruce Brodell, Pocahontas Water Works operations manager, said a water main break is the reason for the boil order.

Samples are currently being tested.

The order is in effect until further notice.

