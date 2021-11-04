Energy Alert
Boil water order issued for Pocahontas

Customers of Pocahontas Water Works will need to boil their water until further notice.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Customers of Pocahontas Water Works have been ordered to boil their water.

The order affects the area from Decker Street west to Witt and Maple Streets north to Lake Drive

Bruce Brodell, Pocahontas Water Works operations manager, said a water main break is the reason for the boil order.

Samples are currently being tested.

The order is in effect until further notice.

