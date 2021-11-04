Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A man captured a video of an elk attacking a person in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife continually warns people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.

The latest attack caught on camera happened in Estes Park in late October.

Eric Burley, who runs the Facebook page @Delvis Prime, was filming a herd that was in town close to people.

Elk walking through Estes Park isn’t out of the norm for the popular tourist destination.

Burley noticed the elk were starting to show signs of aggression.

“This ain’t good,” Burley said in the video. “They’re showing teeth.”

Seconds after Burley started warning people around him, he noticed a man walking directly toward an elk that was starting to move away from the herd and in the direction of people.

“Watch out, sir,” Burley said to the man. “Watch out! Watch out!”

The man either didn’t hear him, or chose to ignore the warning, and continued walking.

That’s when the elk taught him a tough lesson to learn.

The elk lowered his head and knocked the man off his feet.

A woman rushed to the man’s side to check on him. The man appeared to be physically OK, just a bit shaken up.

When KKTV asked Burley how he knew the elk was showing signs he was about to attack, Burley responded with, “I used common sense.”

Burley hopes the video serves as a reminder to others that you should always be cautious around wildlife.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest...
Firefighters injured battling house fire released from hospital
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash identified
Thomas Brannon Jr. (left) was sentenced Tuesday to 175 years in prison on rape and child...
Newport man sentenced to 175 years in rape case

Latest News

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason said in a Thursday news release that 65-year-old...
Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest...
Firefighters injured battling house fire released from hospital
NYIT and other clinics are making more appointments available
Parents share excitement on vaccination approval
For the first time ever, the Portageville Police Department is taking part in No-Shave November.
Portageville PD uses No-Shave November to raise money for Shop with a Cop program