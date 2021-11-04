Energy Alert
Downtown mural restored, celebrated with ribbon cutting

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next time you drive through downtown Jonesboro, you may notice the old Coca-Cola mural has a fresh coat of paint.

The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, Chamber of Commerce, city officials, and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company gathered on Main Street and Huntington Avenue to commemorate its restoration.

Downtown resident Heather Shrader pushed to revitalize the mural, saying she couldn’t help but take the opportunity.

“I knew that restoring it would be a big deal, but I didn’t realize the impact that it would have on the downtown community,” Shrader said.

Shrader added the mural adds as a “welcoming piece to the downtown area” as businesses are making a push to revitalize their area for a safer hangout for families.

Craighead County Justice of the Peace Vince Pearcy repainted the mural, and he said it took him up to a month for the entire project.

Pearcy added he was proud to be a part of a big moment for the downtown area.

