Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/4/21 - 11/5/21)
The final week of the Arkansas high school football season features Thursday and Friday matchups.
Our Thursday Game of the Night is 7-2 Jonesboro at 3-6 Marion. The Golden Hurricane locked up the 6A East crown last week along with a 1st round bye. Tonight is a chance for their first outright conference title since 1986. Meanwhile the Patriots look to play spoiler and improve their playoff seeding.
Our Friday Game of the Night is 9-0 Nettleton at 9-0 Wynne. The winner is the 5A East champion. Both teams looking for conference hardware along with a deep run in the state playoffs.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
FFN SCOREBOARD (11/4/21 and 11/5/21)
Football Thursday Night - November 4th, 2021
Game of the Night: Jonesboro at Marion
Piggott at Corning (83rd Rice Bowl)
Earle at McCrory
Cross County at Marked Tree
El Dorado at West Memphis
Sylvan Hills at Searcy
Football Friday Night - November 5th, 2021
Game of the Night: Nettleton at Wynne
Batesville at Valley View
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Forrest City at Brookland
Blytheville at Rivercrest
Highland at Pocahontas
Trumann at Cave City
Gosnell at Westside
Walnut Ridge at Hoxie
Manila at Osceola
Southside at Bald Knob
FFN Overtime: Salem at Harding Academy
FFN Overtime: Mountain View at Melbourne
