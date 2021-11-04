Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/4/21 - 11/5/21)

The final week of the Arkansas high school football season features Thursday and Friday matchups.

Our Thursday Game of the Night is 7-2 Jonesboro at 3-6 Marion. The Golden Hurricane locked up the 6A East crown last week along with a 1st round bye. Tonight is a chance for their first outright conference title since 1986. Meanwhile the Patriots look to play spoiler and improve their playoff seeding.

Our Friday Game of the Night is 9-0 Nettleton at 9-0 Wynne. The winner is the 5A East champion. Both teams looking for conference hardware along with a deep run in the state playoffs.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (11/4/21 and 11/5/21)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Thursday Night - November 4th, 2021

Game of the Night: Jonesboro at Marion

Piggott at Corning (83rd Rice Bowl)

Earle at McCrory

Cross County at Marked Tree

El Dorado at West Memphis

Sylvan Hills at Searcy

Football Friday Night - November 5th, 2021

Game of the Night: Nettleton at Wynne

Batesville at Valley View

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Forrest City at Brookland

Blytheville at Rivercrest

Highland at Pocahontas

Trumann at Cave City

Gosnell at Westside

Walnut Ridge at Hoxie

Manila at Osceola

Southside at Bald Knob

FFN Overtime: Salem at Harding Academy

FFN Overtime: Mountain View at Melbourne

FFN Superlatives (Player of the Week, Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.