Groundbreaking held for $37 million Camfil facility

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking was held Thursday morning, for the new Camfil Air Pollution Control manufacturing facility in Jonesboro.

The new $37 million investment will bring in over 60 new jobs, adding to the more than 200 jobs already available at the current facility.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was the keynote speaker at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Hutchinson said the new facility will benefit not only Northeast Arkansas but the state as a whole.

“Northeast Arkansas is growing rapidly. You can see this by industrial growth, but also by education and every other area of our community,” said Hutchinson.

Camfil had plans to build a new site when their facility on Airport Road was destroyed by the tornado last March.

The new state-of-the-art facility will offer improvements to working conditions, and allow the air pollution control manufacturer to better meet the demands they’ve seen since the pandemic.

“The momentum that we have in Northeast Arkansas builds more momentum and more growth and that’s what you’re going to see in the future, I’m fully confident in that,” said Hutchinson.

Camfil hopes to see the new facility open in the fall of 2022.

