Helton introduced as new Georgia Southern head football coach

Clay Helton was introduced as Georgia Southern's new head football coach.
By Jake Wallace
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern has its football coach.

Clay Helton was officially introduced Thursday in Statesboro.

Helton will be around the program, observing for the remainder of this season, before fully taking over after the 2021 campaign concludes.

Helton was named the guy in the Boro about six weeks after being let go as the head coach at the University of Southern California. He went 46-24 with a PAC 12 title and Rose Bowl appearance.

He’s no stranger to demanding fanbases who expect victories and titles, and Helton says that demand is a major part of what drew him to Statesboro.

