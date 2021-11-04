In-custody death ruled health-related, no prosecution against officers, prosecutor says

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman found no reason to prosecute officers that were on scene during the arrest of 25-year-old Timothy Coleman.

Coleman was arrested in March after being accused of abusing a woman in a home off of County Road 762.

A sheriff’s deputy said in a police report Coleman attempted to escape custody after being placed into a vehicle in handcuffs, and the officer regained control of Coleman by deploying a taser.

Coleman fell and was short of breath, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab ruled Coleman died of “Hypoxic Encephalopathy” which is a brain dysfunction that was caused by a “Cardiac Arrest due to Bronchial Asthma.”

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said the officers were within their rights to regain custody of Coleman.

”In that situation, where the individual was obviously actively resisting, then those officers were well within their right to gain control of the suspect,” Rolland said.

Rolland sympathized with Coleman’s family, saying he didn’t expect death to be the outcome of the situation.

“It’s a tragedy that neither law enforcement, suspect, or suspect’s family wants to endure,” he said.

Region 8 News visited Coleman’s home Wednesday afternoon.

The mother declined to comment on camera, saying she has not been well lately after her son’s passing.

“My son shouldn’t have died like that,” she said, “He was brain dead before he ever walked out the door.”

She was angry when she learned the law enforcement officers on the scene were not prosecuted.

“If they got my son help when he needed it, he wouldn’t be dead,” she said.

Coleman’s mother denied the abuse accusations that were made in the report.

“My son had his temper,” she said, “he’d put a hole in the wall before he’d hurt somebody.”

Region 8 News is working to obtain body camera footage from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

