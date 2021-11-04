Man accused of raping woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Piggott man is being held without bond after investigators say he raped a Paragould woman.

The victim reported the alleged rape on June 20. According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman said she did not know the suspect.

Sgt. Robert E. Sexton with the Paragould Police Department stated a sexual assault evidence kit was collected at the time of the report and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for evaluation.

A DNA sample gathered during the exam identified 34-year-old Justin Craig May of Piggott as the potential suspect, the court documents said.

“May was interviewed and, after waiving his rights under Miranda, made incriminating statements,” Sexton stated.

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge May with one count of rape.

In addition to being held without bond, Stidham ordered May have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.