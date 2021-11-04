Man killed in duplex fire

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola man died Thursday afternoon when fire swept through his home.

Fire Chief Peter Hill said they received the first call at 12:58 p.m. Nov. 4 about a fire at the Osceola Housing Authority duplex on Broadway Street.

Other occupants of the duplex got out safely, but the victim, who was in a wheelchair, could not.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of family.

Osceola police have requested the Arkansas State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate and determine the cause of the fire.

Hill said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

