Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge has sentenced a Harrisburg man to 30 years in prison for child pornography.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason said in a Thursday news release that 65-year-old Gary D. Mann pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of children.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Division and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mann at his home on April 2.

According to court documents, during a search of his residence, officers reportedly found that Mann was “downloading and sharing hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of children as young as 12.”

During a post-Miranda interview, Thomason said Mann admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography.

