Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mid-South lawmakers react to OSHA vaccine mandate

(Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South lawmakers are reacting to the latest nationwide push for big companies to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or tests by Jan. 4.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations will require companies with 100 employees or more to have unvaccinated workers test negative for the virus at least once a week or wear a mask in the workplace, according to the Associated Press.

The possibility of expanding the requirement to smaller businesses is still up for debate.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) expressed her opposition to the decision. She says President Joe Biden is making matters worse concerning the American economy.

“Our economy is crumbling, and President Biden is doing everything in his power to make it worse. While businesses scramble to fill the 10.4 million open jobs in our country, Biden’s vaccine mandates will push even more Americans out of the workforce. We have already seen how these mandates harm essential workers in law enforcement, at healthcare institutions, and in first responder roles across the nation. Last month, I led the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act to save our essential workers from being fired as a result of Joe Biden’s ultimatum, but there is still more work to be done. If enacted, the Congressional Review Act I joined alongside 40 of my Senate colleagues will put an end to Biden’s unconstitutional power play.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not yet publicly expressed his opinion on the matter but plans to hold a news conference later Thursday on the topic.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery is filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration following news of the mandate.

He wrote in a news release on the lawsuit:

“Unless we intervene, federal contractors in Tennessee will be forced to make sense of the mandate’s many inconsistencies that require their entire workforce be vaccinated or face potential blacklisting and loss of future federal contracts. That is simply unworkable and this lawsuit seeks to stop it.”

He is joined by attorney generals of Ohio and Kentucky. The suit is reported to outline the harm the mandate will cause their states and citizens.

The document can be read in full below

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest...
Firefighters injured battling house fire released from hospital
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
Sheriff Miller the bodies will undergo DNA testing to identify them.
2 killed in railroad crossing crash identified
Thomas Brannon Jr. (left) was sentenced Tuesday to 175 years in prison on rape and child...
Newport man sentenced to 175 years in rape case

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will address new federal mandates requiring all employees of big companies...
WATCH: Hutchinson to address COVID mandates for big companies
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night...
Murphy narrowly wins in NJ, GOP’s Youngkin upsets in Virginia
New buildings on the horizon for Southside School District.
Superintendent talks expansion after millage vote
COVID-19 vaccine
Private employer vaccine mandate rule could be released this week