Norchad Omier named to Lou Henson National Player of the Year watch list

Arkansas State freshman forward Norchad Omier has been named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson Award preseason watch list announced Thursday.

The Lou Henson National Player of the Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

Named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt last season, Omier averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds becoming the fourth Division I freshman since 1992-93 to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds. Regardless of classification, Omier was just the fourth player to average 12 points and 12 rebounds in Sun Belt Conference history, the first since Shawn Long (Louisiana) in the 2015-16 season. The first player to sign a Division I scholarship from Nicaragua, Omier ranked second nationally with 15 double-doubles, most among any freshman. Eleven of his 15 double-doubles came in league contests, including back-to-back 18-rebound efforts in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. He logged 19 games with 10 or more rebounds, second-most nationally and tops among players from the Sun Belt Conference. Omier, a Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team pick, was the first freshman from any league school to be named First Team All-Sun Belt since Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern) in 2015-16 and just the third since the league began multiple All-Sun Belt squads in the 2002-03 season (Tony Mitchell, North Texas 2011-12). He was the first A-State player to earn First Team All-Sun Belt accolades since Adrian Banks (2006-07) and it marked the 15th time the Red Wolves had a first team selection.

Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

A-State opens the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Harding at First National Bank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. For the most up to date information on A-State men’s basketball, follow the Red Wolves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for AStateMB. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now by visiting AStateRedWolves.com or by calling 870-972-ASU1.

2021-22 Lou Henson Award Watch List (Preseason)

Max Abmas – Oral Roberts

Fardaws Aimaq – Utah Valley

Theo Akwuba – Louisiana

Corey Allen – Georgia State

Neftali Alvarez – Mercer

Ahsan Asadullah – Lipscomb

Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Milwaukee

Ledarrius Brewer – ETSU

Johni Broome – Morehead State

Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco

Hayden Brown – The Citadel

Tevin Brown – Murray State

D.J. Burns – Winthrop

Ryan Davis – Vermont

Antoine Davis Jr. – Detroit Mercy

Ty Flowers – Long Island University

A.J. Green – Northern Iowa

ShanQuan Hemphill – Drake

Tanner Holden – Wright State

Tevian Jones – Southern Utah

Nelly Junior Joseph – Iona

Tyreke Key – Indiana State

Peter Kiss – Bryant

Rocky Kreuser – North Dakota State

Kameron Langley – North Carolina A&T

Darius McGhee – Liberty

Jayveous McKinnis – Jackson State

Jalen Moore – Oakland

Isiaih Mosely – Missouri State

Grayson Murphy – Belmont

Nick Muszynski – Belmont

KC Ndefo – Saint Peter’s

Elijah Olyani – Stony Brook

Norchad Omier – Arkansas State

Roman Penn – Drake

Gaige Prim – Missouri State

Jalen Ray – Hofstra

Ryan Rollins – Toledo

Eli Scott – Loyola Marymount

Malachi Smith – Chattanooga

Amadou Sow – UC Santa Barbara

Azar Swain – Yale

Ben Vander Plas – Ohio

De’Torrion Ware – Morgan State

Collin Welp – UC Irvine

Walter Whyte – Boston University

Jeenathan Williams – Buffalo

Douglas Wilson – South Dakota State

John Michael Wright – High Point

Camren Wynter - Drexel

