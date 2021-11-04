Norchad Omier named to Lou Henson National Player of the Year watch list
Arkansas State freshman forward Norchad Omier has been named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson Award preseason watch list announced Thursday.
The Lou Henson National Player of the Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.
Named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Sun Belt last season, Omier averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds becoming the fourth Division I freshman since 1992-93 to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds. Regardless of classification, Omier was just the fourth player to average 12 points and 12 rebounds in Sun Belt Conference history, the first since Shawn Long (Louisiana) in the 2015-16 season. The first player to sign a Division I scholarship from Nicaragua, Omier ranked second nationally with 15 double-doubles, most among any freshman. Eleven of his 15 double-doubles came in league contests, including back-to-back 18-rebound efforts in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. He logged 19 games with 10 or more rebounds, second-most nationally and tops among players from the Sun Belt Conference. Omier, a Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team pick, was the first freshman from any league school to be named First Team All-Sun Belt since Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern) in 2015-16 and just the third since the league began multiple All-Sun Belt squads in the 2002-03 season (Tony Mitchell, North Texas 2011-12). He was the first A-State player to earn First Team All-Sun Belt accolades since Adrian Banks (2006-07) and it marked the 15th time the Red Wolves had a first team selection.
Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.
A-State opens the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Harding at First National Bank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
2021-22 Lou Henson Award Watch List (Preseason)
Max Abmas – Oral Roberts
Fardaws Aimaq – Utah Valley
Theo Akwuba – Louisiana
Corey Allen – Georgia State
Neftali Alvarez – Mercer
Ahsan Asadullah – Lipscomb
Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Milwaukee
Ledarrius Brewer – ETSU
Johni Broome – Morehead State
Jamaree Bouyea – San Francisco
Hayden Brown – The Citadel
Tevin Brown – Murray State
D.J. Burns – Winthrop
Ryan Davis – Vermont
Antoine Davis Jr. – Detroit Mercy
Ty Flowers – Long Island University
A.J. Green – Northern Iowa
ShanQuan Hemphill – Drake
Tanner Holden – Wright State
Tevian Jones – Southern Utah
Nelly Junior Joseph – Iona
Tyreke Key – Indiana State
Peter Kiss – Bryant
Rocky Kreuser – North Dakota State
Kameron Langley – North Carolina A&T
Darius McGhee – Liberty
Jayveous McKinnis – Jackson State
Jalen Moore – Oakland
Isiaih Mosely – Missouri State
Grayson Murphy – Belmont
Nick Muszynski – Belmont
KC Ndefo – Saint Peter’s
Elijah Olyani – Stony Brook
Norchad Omier – Arkansas State
Roman Penn – Drake
Gaige Prim – Missouri State
Jalen Ray – Hofstra
Ryan Rollins – Toledo
Eli Scott – Loyola Marymount
Malachi Smith – Chattanooga
Amadou Sow – UC Santa Barbara
Azar Swain – Yale
Ben Vander Plas – Ohio
De’Torrion Ware – Morgan State
Collin Welp – UC Irvine
Walter Whyte – Boston University
Jeenathan Williams – Buffalo
Douglas Wilson – South Dakota State
John Michael Wright – High Point
Camren Wynter - Drexel
