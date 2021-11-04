Nov. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures are starting near or below freezing giving some their first frost and freeze of the season. Sunshine warms us up a little, but it stays cool later, highs in the 50s.

Another frost and freeze are expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Highs return to the 60s over the weekend as calm and sunny weather continues.

The Red Wolves game is looking nice, especially since it’s an afternoon game. You’ll probably still need a jacket for the end of the game.

No rain chances in the forecast until later next week. Breezy southerly winds push temperatures into the 70s early next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Parents are eager to get their children on the list to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. Many, however, came up short.

A Jonesboro pediatrician reacts to CDC vaccine approval for younger kids.

The West Memphis Police Department terminated officer David Kohl for allegedly falsifying information in an arrest report.

Two firefighters are recovering this morning after being taken to a hospital after responding to a house fire Wednesday night in Jonesboro.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

