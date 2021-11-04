NYIT pediatrician reacts to CDC vaccine approval for younger kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a turning point in the U.S. COVID vaccine campaign as a local pediatrician shares her excitement after the CDC approved the shots for children 5 to 11.

Around 28 million kids in that age range are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Dr. Christine Hartford with NYIT said kids continue to see and feel the effects of the pandemic.

She said this vaccine will help them get back to a more normal lifestyle.

“Help keep children protected from COVID in terms of their health,” said Hartford. “If you think about other ways kids have been impacted by the pandemic in terms of the disruption to the education and their ability to socialize and just be kids and do all the things we want them to do.”

The schedule of shots for this age group will stay the same. They will take the first dose and then 21 days later, take the second.

The dosage for this age group is a third of the amount teens and adults receive.

