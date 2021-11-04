Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NYIT pediatrician reacts to CDC vaccine approval for younger kids

Children ages 5-11 began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Children ages 5-11 began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a turning point in the U.S. COVID vaccine campaign as a local pediatrician shares her excitement after the CDC approved the shots for children 5 to 11.

Around 28 million kids in that age range are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Dr. Christine Hartford with NYIT said kids continue to see and feel the effects of the pandemic.

She said this vaccine will help them get back to a more normal lifestyle.

“Help keep children protected from COVID in terms of their health,” said Hartford. “If you think about other ways kids have been impacted by the pandemic in terms of the disruption to the education and their ability to socialize and just be kids and do all the things we want them to do.”

The schedule of shots for this age group will stay the same. They will take the first dose and then 21 days later, take the second.

The dosage for this age group is a third of the amount teens and adults receive.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Gas vapor causes explosion in Trumann
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jonesboro bank.
Police investigating armed bank robbery
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
According to Wednesday’s news release, all water used for consumption must be boiled for three...
Boil water order issued
One Region 8 School spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off...
School board refuses to hear bullying comments in wake of suicide investigation

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
Roll up your sleeves: Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots
COVID-19 vaccine
Private employer vaccine mandate rule could be released this week
Arkansas state health officials are working to get COVID-19 vaccination doses available for...
Report: Only half of state health units have pediatric COVID vaccines