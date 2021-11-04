Parents share excitement on vaccination approval

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents are making appointments, and kids are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated.

A local parent said Thursday they allowed their youngest child to get the vaccine after the CDC approval.

Millions of children, 5 to 11, are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

NYIT, along with other clinics in the area, are now accepting appointments for the first dose of the vaccine for kids in that age group.

Another parent said they were waiting for this approval to help protect their child from the virus.

“For us, this is a big relief. Anna is our youngest and the last one in our family to get her vaccine. Not that everything goes back to normal immediately, but this is a big sigh of relief for us,” said Eric Skaug, Jonesboro parent.

On Thursday, the medical clinic at NYIT had about a dozen kids get vaccinated.

They plan to continue to make appointments available for children.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.