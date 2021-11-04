Energy Alert
Person cited after hogs destroy cemetery

The Greene County Sheriff's Office cited a person after hogs vandalized a cemetery in the county.(Source: KAIT-TV)
The Greene County Sheriff's Office cited a person after hogs vandalized a cemetery in the county.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is citing a person who allowed dozens of hogs to run loose, which led to them destroying a cemetery in Beech Grove.

Sheriff Steve Franks said his deputies have made five reports of the hogs uprooting the grass around the cemetery and knocking over headstones.

“It is the final resting place,” Sheriff Franks said. “You don’t mess with the cemetery.”

A person who has a loved one buried at the cemetery said they were infuriated when they saw the damage the hogs did.

“It’s aggravating and it’s disrespectful for someone to let their pigs run wild and destroy the final resting place for people’s loved ones,” they said.

Sheriff Franks mentioned he and the department have been working to “fix this problem” by fixing up headstones and setting up hog traps with the help of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

“What’s being done here is not right,” he said.

The person who owns the hogs is charged with criminal mischief and is expected to appear in court in late November.

If the damages surpass $1,000, they could face felony charges.

