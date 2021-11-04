Portageville PD uses No-Shave November to raise money for Shop with a Cop program

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers at one Heartland police department are taking on a new look for a good cause.

For the first time ever, the Portageville Police Department is taking part in No-Shave November.

The annual challenge sees men compete for the entire month of November to see who can grow the biggest beard.

Nine officers are taking part in the competition, and each one is donating $1 a day for every day they don’t shave.

All that money will go towards the department’s Shop with a Cop program.

“It is for a good cause, but this is also kind of...I guess a reward for the officers,” said Sgt. Corey Sisk with the Portageville Police Department. “Let ‘em grow a beard for 30 days. Let them have some fun.”

Police say the public will get a chance to vote on which officer grows the biggest beard.

The officers will then shave them off on December 1.

In 2020, the police department was able to provide 28 children with $225 gift cards per child. They expect to surpass that this year.

