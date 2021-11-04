Residents honor man known for generosity, personality

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Timothy Morgan, or Tim as many in the community called him, was from Sarasota, Florida but lived in the Jonesboro area since 1981.

“You thirsty? Do you want something to drink? What’s your favorite soda? And then there he would go get a soda,” said Lindsay Hammon, a cashier at Exxon.

He was known for his infectious personality, kind heart, and love for everyone he met.

“All he ever gave was love, he was just a pure beautiful soul,” said Susan Gray, Sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department.

His friends said he loved to walk around town, especially to the Exxon on Caraway Road and the police department not too far from it.

“He would be walking from one end of town to the other and he would come through and he would have a bouquet of flowers. He was going to take them to the officers,” said Hammon.

In late October, Morgan was killed after being hit by an SUV.

During his memorial service, officers passed out flowers. They said that is how he would want it to be.

“He always wanted to take care of people and help people, that’s all we wanted to do,” said Gray.

Those who knew Morgan said Morgan taught them many things over the years.

“He taught me the meaning of love. Pure true love,” said Gray.

“There is always to smile. You just got to look for it,” said Hammon.

The police department raised over $4,000 for the memorial service and they are also going to give back to help others like Tim.

