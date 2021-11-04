WATCH: Hutchinson to address COVID mandates for big companies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will address new federal mandates requiring all employees of big companies to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

The governor will deliver his remarks live at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations will also force companies with 100 or more employees to require that unvaccinated workers test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a mask while in the workplace.

OSHA left open the possibility of expanding the requirement to smaller businesses.

Meanwhile, employees of facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding—including hospitals and nursing homes—will have no option for testing. They must be vaccinated.

Workers will be able to ask for exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

