Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime

By Michelle Nicks and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed on the street in broad daylight Monday.

According to 19 News, two boys who are just 12 and 13 years old were arrested a day later in connection to the slaying.

Several parents in the area who have their children involved in a football program were shocked, outraged and heartbroken to hear 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson was killed.

They say the crime, suspects and circumstances are a tragedy on so many levels.

“Gun violence is a mess,” said parent Danielle Moore. “How did they get the gun? What made them do that?”

Moore said she’s vowed to never lose a child to the streets. She said it takes a nonstop commitment to keep her 10- and 18-year-old sons safe and on the right path in life.

“There’s nothing that should be that serious,” she said. “All they should be concentrating on is schooling and getting themselves in a better position in life, period.”

Maple Heights Police said Sha’shawn’s killing remains under investigation. Authorities are not releasing details about what led to the shooting or where the children got the gun at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will address new federal mandates requiring all employees of big companies...
Gov. Hutchinson: “We will fight the mandate”
Home of Timothy Coleman
In-custody death ruled health-related, no prosecution against officers, prosecutor says
Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest...
Firefighters injured battling house fire released from hospital
A DNA sample gathered during the exam identified 34-year-old Justin Craig May of Piggott as the...
Man accused of raping woman
An Osceola man died Thursday afternoon when fire swept through his home.
Man killed in duplex fire

Latest News

Some companies say they still can’t find enough workers to fill jobs.
US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring, adding 531,000 jobs
"She's gay!": Harry Styles helps a fan who held up a sign come out to her mother at his concert.
RAW: Harry Styles helps fan come out to mom at concert
FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
LIVE: Family, friends gather to honor soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmission equipment.
KAIT upgrades require a few adjustments for some viewers
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse shooting victim was acting ‘belligerently’