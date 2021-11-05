Batesville pet store under fire, deplorable living conditions for pets

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville pet store was exposed once again for having poor conditions for pets.

A concerned citizen found dead animals, empty food bowls, and feces at The Complete Pet East on Harrison Street.

“Probably hundreds of rats, in cages. There were dead rats laying on the counter,” Sydney Swain said.

Swain was on a lunch break and wanted to browse the store before she went back to work.

Little did she know she what she would walk into dozens of animals without food, proper shelter, and a human to take care of them.

“It’s horrible. It’s absolutely horrible—the situations that the animals are forced to live in that,” she said.

Swain mentioned dogs were not inside a proper kennel, describing their home to have similarities of “a rabbit box.”

Region 8 News attempted to contact the owner twice of The Complete Pet East via phone, but no one answered the phone.

Swain believes the owner is in violation of several laws under the Arkansas Pet Store Consumer Protection Act, including some regarding minimum standards of care.

She added several people have come forward and said they purchased a pet from the store, saying one woman said, “she bought a dog from him and told him she was going to take it to the vet, and he threatened to sue her.”

The Arkansas Department of Health Public Information Officer told Region 8 News they have been made aware of the situation and the pet store is being investigated.

Swaim said the issue has gone too far and justice needs to be served.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.