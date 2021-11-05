Community members form new area group

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of residents south of the I-555 bypass joined together to discuss their community.

This is just the first meeting for the group.

They talked about a number of topics including the new AT&T cable lines being put down, water main leaks, and possible increased traffic due to an upcoming development.

They also brought up a drainage issue that makes the water rise near their homes.

“Actually, it is encouraging. There is a long road ahead of us there always is when you first get started. To me, it is good that we have an organized voice,” said Jerry Jill, a resident in that area.

Some of the people who attended the meeting said it was productive and they feel like they know more about what is going on in their area.

A couple of Jonesboro City Council members were also at the meeting to hear ideas and concerns of residents.

