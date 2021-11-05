Energy Alert
Daylight saving could trigger a seasonal disorder

Being active during day light can help with the disorder(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s almost time to turn those clocks back.

Sunday marks daylight saving time, but this time change can also trigger mental illnesses.

Pat Glascock with the Counseling Center at Arkansas State University said the change in weather and time can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder also known as seasonal depression for some.

Seasonal depression happens when people are more susceptible to low energy or motivation as a result of the season changing from fall to winter.

Glascock is the interim director for the Counseling Center. She said we need sunlight.

So, when the time changes and it becomes darker quicker, it starts to impact our mood.

“So, we haven’t been exposed to sunlight. Sunlight is key to our body manufacturing as I said melatonin helps us sleep, but it impacts our mood,” she said.

Glascock said turning the clock back on Saturday and getting more time outside while the sun is out may help the body process the change earlier.

Glascock also mentioned that certain types of lighting could help with this disorder.

