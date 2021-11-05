Energy Alert
FedExForum keeping vaccine policy in place

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum is sticking with its current vaccine policy.

So, fans will have to continue to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering for Tigers and Grizzlies basketball games.

That policy is in effect until November 19, when it will then be reevaluated. Masks are no longer required for adults, but recommended. They are still required for kids ages 2 through 11.

A spokesman for FedExForum says specific concerts or events may have modified policies and recommends looking at the Forum’s website to see if they are any different. Shelby County’s COVID-19 numbers are the lowest since early July. However, infectious disease expert, Dr. Shirin Mazumder still recommends masking up.

“What we know is certain environments are higher risk for viral transmission. Certainly, indoor spaces that are crowded fall into that category. Masking is a very effective strategy to keep people safe, especially when you’re in a higher risk situation where you may not know the vaccination status of the people around you,” said Mazumder.

