Indoor skate park to open in downtown Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two owners with a passion for music and skate boarding decided to combine their ideas and open up a new venue in downtown Poplar Bluff.

“We’re really excited about bringing a place downtown that’s gonna be safe and fun for the whole family,” said Adams.

Shawn Adams and Evan Holley are friends and now co-owners of Forum 50-50, a new venue for live music and indoor skating in downtown Poplar Bluff.

“We wanted to create a kid-friendly zone in Poplar Bluff. There’s not a whole lot of places downtown geared towards kids yet that’s where the skate park is downtown. We just really decided that we really wanted to step up and kind of combine both of our ideas under the same roof,” Adams said.

Holley said he and Adams are passionate about music and skate boarding.

“There has kind of been a void left in the music community kind of the local music scene in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas in general and that was something that we really felt strongly that we could help to fill,” said Holley.

Holley said he’s excited to see downtown Poplar Bluff grow with new activities.

“A lot of these kids need someone to look up to at times and to help build that community. That’s one thing that we’ve wanted to be able to do with the skate park as well as with the music venue is kind of give an outlet to younger people that’s gonna be something positive something creative and productive,” Holley said.

Forum 50-50 is celebrating its grand opening on Friday, November 5 at 8 p.m.

The indoor skating park is expected to be completed by the end of December.

