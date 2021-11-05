Jonesboro man convicted of wife’s murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A jury sentenced a Jonesboro man to 32 years in prison for killing his wife.

On Thursday, a Craighead County jury found 60-year-old David Dale Jewell guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of 57-year-old Charlene Jewell.

The panel sentenced him to 27 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 6 years on a firearms enhancement conviction.

According to investigators, Jewell shot his wife during an argument.

When officers arrived at the couple’s home on Arrowhead Farm Road they found Charlene Jewell suffering from a gunshot wound to her back. An ambulance took her to a local hospital where she later died.

