Jonesboro mayor to pay for animal microchipping in November

Jonesboro Animal Control said on social media Thursday that Mayor Harold Copenhaver will pay for the microchipping of any animal, dog or cat, adopted from Jonesboro Animal Control in November.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are looking to adopt an animal from Jonesboro Animal Control in November, a local elected official said he is willing to make sure you do not lose the animal.

Jonesboro Animal Control said on social media Thursday that Mayor Harold Copenhaver will pay for the microchipping of any animal, dog or cat, adopted from Jonesboro Animal Control in November.

“I had a person that wishes to remain anonymous approach me wanting to do something special at Animal Control for the month of November. Several different Items were discussed and one that kept coming back was reuniting lost pets with their owners,” the Facebook post noted. “Over the years, Microchipping has been a wonderful tool in identifying lost pets and reuniting them with their owners. Scanning an animal for a microchip is the first thing that our Animal Control Officers do when picking up a stray pet and we have been very successful in getting the pet back to the owner. Our unnamed Person (Mayor Copenhaver) has informed me that he will pay for the microchipping of any animal (dog or cat) adopted from Jonesboro Animal Control in the month of November. Thank you Mayor for this generous act, your compassion for the animals and your continued support of Animal Control.”

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver will be paying for the microchipping of any dog or cat...
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver will be paying for the microchipping of any dog or cat adopted from Jonesboro Animal Control during the month of November.(Source: Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook)

