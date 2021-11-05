Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

KAIT Athletes of the Month (October 2021)

Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls...
Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month. You nominated 57 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast over 4,300 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Brent Wilson (Manila football)

The October Boys Athlete of the Month is Manila lineman Brent Wilson. #62 is a force in the trenches for a historic season for the black and gold. The Lions will host their first home playoff game in program history.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Mallory Hollis (Crowley’s Ridge Academy volleyball)

The October Girls Athlete of the Month is CRA volleyball standout Mallory Hollis. She shined on both ends of the floor this season. The Lady Falcons won the 2A Northeast conference championship, won a match in the state tournament, and reached the state quarterfinals.

You can nominate and vote for the November Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

This month’s ballot closes on November 25th.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valley View School District said it placed a building on lockdown as it investigated a...
Valley View High School lockdown canceled
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will address new federal mandates requiring all employees of big companies...
Gov. Hutchinson: “We will fight the mandate”
Home of Timothy Coleman
In-custody death ruled health-related, no prosecution against officers, prosecutor says
Jonesboro firefighters responded Wednesday evening to a fire in the 4000 block of Southwest...
Firefighters injured battling house fire released from hospital
A jury sentenced a Jonesboro man to 32 years in prison for killing his wife.
Jonesboro man convicted of wife’s murder

Latest News

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/4/21 - 11/5/21)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night 10:15 | Tonight’s games - Thursday’s scores, video replays »
Patriots upset Jonesboro in regular season finale
2021 Football Thursday Night: Marion upsets Jonesboro in regular season finale
Indians beat Cross County in regular season finale
2021 Football Thursday Night: Marked Tree beats Cross County