KAIT Athletes of the Month (October 2021)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month. You nominated 57 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast over 4,300 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Brent Wilson (Manila football)

The October Boys Athlete of the Month is Manila lineman Brent Wilson. #62 is a force in the trenches for a historic season for the black and gold. The Lions will host their first home playoff game in program history.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Mallory Hollis (Crowley’s Ridge Academy volleyball)

The October Girls Athlete of the Month is CRA volleyball standout Mallory Hollis. She shined on both ends of the floor this season. The Lady Falcons won the 2A Northeast conference championship, won a match in the state tournament, and reached the state quarterfinals.

You can nominate and vote for the November Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

This month’s ballot closes on November 25th.

