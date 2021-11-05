KAIT upgrades require a few adjustments for some viewers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmission equipment. When complete, viewers who receive KAIT with an antenna should have significantly better reception. If you watch KAIT via cable or satellite service, you will only see an occasional outage this weekend. You will not be impacted otherwise. The work is expected to be operational Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Over the weekend, viewers who watch KAIT with an antenna, as well as some cable and satellite operators, may experience outages as crews work on the tower. The outages will be for one to two hours long, mainly on Saturday. The transmission equipment will need to be turned off as crews work near the top of the tower.

KAIT is operating a secondary transmitter that antenna viewers may be able to receive while this work is being done. To find this secondary station, viewers should scan for channels on their television. Check your television’s manual for instructions. It may be listed as “scan for channels,” “find channels,” or “add channels.” Again, this is only for viewers who receive KAIT with an antenna. Cable and satellite viewers will not be impacted.

More information can be found at kait8.com/rescan.

KAIT began broadcasting in 1963 from its current studio located north of Jonesboro. In 1981, a taller transmitter tower was built near Egypt, Arkansas, at the Craighead / Lawrence County line. The nearly 1800 foot tall tower provides a much larger coverage area and serves viewers from the Mississippi River to well in the Ozark Mountains and north into Missouri.

In 2021, KAIT received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to change its signal. This change required new transmission equipment, including a transmitter, antenna, and ancillary equipment. Once operational in mid-November 2021, the new signal will provide much better coverage for viewers who receive KAIT with an antenna.

