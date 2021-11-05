Energy Alert
Nov. 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We stay rain-free as we slowly warm up over the weekend.

Highs return to the 60s Saturday and Sunday with 70s likely for multiple days next week.

A lot of sunshine too turning our cold and chilly mornings into pleasant afternoons. By Sunday morning, we should be done with frosts and freezes for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Winds turn breezy on Monday giving temperatures an extra boost. Clouds start to increase on Tuesday with showed expected Wednesday.

Heavier rain is possible either Wednesday night or through the day Thursday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The memorial for former Secretary of State Colin Powell will be held at the Washington National Cathedral this morning.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees.

An Arkansas city will soon be the first city in the natural state to become energy neutral.

This weekend is Daylight Saving Time, and getting dark earlier can impact your mental health.

A group of customers for one Arkansas restaurant are coming together to repay the favor.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

