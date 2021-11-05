Energy Alert
Pfizer pill study shows decrease in hospitalizations

The Merck pill is approved in the U.K.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The results are in on a study for a pill to treat COVID.

Pfizer expects this pill to significantly cut hospitalizations and death risks.

Officials say the decrease could be huge - 90% that is, about how much the decrease in hospitalizations in high-risk adults.

The pill would help treat symptoms in the early stages of COVID.

“Basically, the minute that you are diagnosed or start having symptoms of COVID, you would take this pill,” said Dr. Shane Speights, with NYIT.

Speights said many people asked previously if there was a medicine to treat COVID and looked to antiviral medicines that are not approved.

“That’s where people jumped on the hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin and neither one of those medicines still show any proof of it being able to work,” said Speights.

The Pfizer pill will work differently than the vaccine, it will not attack the spite proteins.

“What this pill does, it keeps the virus from reproducing in your body,” said Speights. “So, you don’t get a whole lot of virus that can cause a lot of damage.”

Pfizer tested 775 people in the study, 89% of them showed a drop in their hospitalization and death rate after a month of taking the pill.

Pfizer is still awaiting approval from the FDA on the pill.

Its competitor, Merck, is already in the process of receiving FDA approval, but the price tag on Merck’s pill is over $700.

Pfizer has not released a price on its pill yet.

