Poplar Bluff Library closed until Nov. 15

The Poplar Bluff Main Street Library will be closed until Monday, November 15.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Main Street Library will be closed until Monday, November 15.

According to the library, the closure is to protect patrons and staff.

The library did not say what caused the closure.

All scheduled programming has also been canceled.

The Ridgel Branch will remain open.

Access to computers, books and DVDs will be available at the branch.

Ebooks, eaudiobooks,  movies and comics will also be available on devices and computers 24/7.

Complete access with an eCard can be found here.

