Sheriff: 4 pounds of meth found in suspect’s home

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $175,000 bond after investigators say they found nearly four pounds of methamphetamine in his home.

Following a two-month-long investigation by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Heber Springs Police Department, officers arrested 58-year-old Jeffery Edward Eldridge of Wilburn.

According to a news release from the sheriff, detectives received information in August that Eldridge was “distributing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine from his residence.”

On Thursday, Oct. 28, deputies along with agents from the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Eldridge’s home.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found approximately 3.7 pounds of crystal methamphetamine worth $75,000. They also reported finding a firearm and numerous items of drug paraphernalia associated with the sale and distribution of meth.

Eldridge is being held in the Cleburne County Detention Center on suspicion of the following:

Trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of firearms by certain persons

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug premises

Unlawful use of a communication device

Habitual offender having been convicted of four or more felonies

