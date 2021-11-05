Silver Dollar City’s An Old Time Christmas begins this weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Since 1988, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has hosted An Old Time Christmas festival. The two-month long holiday event includes two new shows, sweet and savory treats, rollercoasters and decorations.

Since July, employees have been decorating the park with 6.5 million lights, 1,000 Christmas trees, 600 wreaths and three miles of garland and ribbon. There’s also an 9-story animated Christmas Tree.

The two month festival includes thirty shows each day and night. The City’s new $500,000 production, Home For Christmas, a Broadway-style show, “will feature 12 singers and dancers, a four-piece band, 28 songs and over 40 costume changes” says Producer Casey Robertson. “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol is also returning, with new staging, new music and new twists on the classic favorite. It will be remarkable, from the snow to the beautiful set design, guests will be immersed in the Dickens’ experience. We have revitalized a holiday classic and made it into something really special.” Casey added

An Old Christmas Time includes thirty shows each day and night. Along with Rudolph’s Holly Jollyᵀᴹ Christmas Light Parade, the Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train, the Living Nativity and the Saloon Frontier Fa-La-La Follies.

