Tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough catches fire on I-40

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough had a fiery spill on I-40 in Arkansas Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the 254-mile marker heading west.

Forrest City Fire Department says cookie dough was everywhere. Pictures the fire department shared to Facebook show the burnt truck and heap of dough spread across the roadway.

We are waiting to learn of any injuries.

About 0200 this morning on I40 254MM WB. Cookie dough everywhere!! Posted by Forrest City Fire Department on Thursday, November 4, 2021

