Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference

James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.

The Dukes have accepted an invite to join the Sun Belt, a JMU spokesperson confirmed to WHSV Friday afternoon. The official announcement comes after James Madison earned state approval Friday morning to make the jump from the FCS to the FBS, the highest level of college football. A press conference to announce JMU’s move to the Sun Belt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission of the Virginia General Assembly met in Richmond Friday morning and voted unanimously to give JMU the go-ahead to make the jump to the FBS and join the Sun Belt. Virginia state legislation requires programs, like JMU, to gain approval from the VA General Assembly when making a change in division. The Dukes are currently a member of the FCS and competing in the Colonial Athletic Association.

JMU President Jonathan Alger and senior Vice President of Administration and Finance Charlie King spoke at Friday’s meeting.

“We have been detailed and thorough in following the scripted process to consider opportunities with the Sun Belt Conference,” said Alger and JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne in a statement. “We are glad to have this key component completed, and we appreciate the assistance of the Commonwealth’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission today. We are excited about the next step for the future of James Madison University and our intercollegiate athletics program.”

Alger said during the meeting that James Madison will plan to begin its transition to the Sun Belt on July 1, 2022. However, JMU football would not be a member of the conference immediately. There is a transition period for programs making the jump from the FCS to the FBS:

The Sun Belt Conference features teams from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas. To learn more about the Sun Belt Conference, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valley View School District said it placed a building on lockdown as it investigated a...
Valley View High School lockdown canceled
A jury sentenced a Jonesboro man to 32 years in prison for killing his wife.
Jonesboro man convicted of wife’s murder
The sheriff’s office said investigators found approximately 3.7 pounds of crystal...
Sheriff: 4 pounds of meth found in suspect’s home
KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmission equipment.
Antenna Viewers: KAIT upgrade work requires signal outages on Saturday
Forrest City, Ark. cookie truck fire
Tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough catches fire on I-40

Latest News

Raiders win thriller to clinch 5A East title
2021 FFN Game of the Week: Nettleton beats Wynne to clinch 5A East title
Blazers beat Batesville in home finale
2021 FFN: Valley View beats Batesville
Eagles rout Rams to clinch playoff spot
2021 FFN: Greene County Tech beats Paragould to clinch playoff spot
Bearcats beat Forrest City in regular season finale
2021 FFN: Brookland beats Forrest City
Warriors beat Gosnell in home finale
2021 FFN: Westside beats Gosnell