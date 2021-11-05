Valley View High School placed on lockdown
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Valley View School District said it placed a building on lockdown Friday morning as it investigated a rumor of a gun on campus.
Superintendent Bryan Russell says there was a report that a student had brought a gun to school and showed it to another student in the parking lot.
Russell stressed that at this time it is still just a rumor.
As of 11:50 a.m., Jonesboro dispatch has not been called to investigate. However, school resource officers are at the scene.
