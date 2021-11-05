Energy Alert
Work set to begin on Highway 115 bridge project

Highway crews will be busy for the next couple of weeks doing work on a bridge near the...
Highway crews will be busy for the next couple of weeks doing work on a bridge near the Arkansas/Missouri state line, ArDOT officials said.(KEYC News Now, File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RANDOLPH CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Highway crews will be busy for the next couple of weeks doing work on a bridge near the Arkansas/Missouri state line.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Friday work will begin Nov. 8 at the ditch crossing Highway 115 in the Middlebrook community of Randolph County.

Crews will remove and install precast bridge units at the ditch and will replace a deteriorating bridge deck.

The road will be closed until the project is done. Motorists should use a different route while traveling through the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

