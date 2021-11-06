Arkansas State football drops eighth straight, falls to Appalachian State 48-14

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Saturday’s Homecoming affair, the Arkansas State football team dropped a 48-14 decision to Appalachian State at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves (1-8, 0-5 SBC) battled back from an early two-score deficit to tie, but the Mountaineers (7-2, 4-1) scored 34 unanswered to earn the win.

“We did a good job defensively (to start the second half) of getting off the field, but offensively had no momentum,” head coach Butch Jones said. “We only gained 58 yards in the entire second half. In the first 12 minutes of the third quarter, we ran six plays and gave up three negative-yardage plays with sacks. When you look at 11 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, you’re going to be behind the sticks all day. The combination of being behind the sticks and the management of critical management on third and fourth down were important, but I thought we never established any momentum offensively.”

Layne Hatcher completed 17 of 30 passes for 137 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 picks. Te’Vailance Hunt led the Red Wolves with 3 catches for 35 yards while Emmanual Stevenson grabbed a team-leading 4 catches. Johnnie Lang and Lincoln Pare both rushed for 37 yards to lead A-State on the ground.

Elery Alexander notched a game-high 11 tackles to post double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season, while Jarius Reimonenq recorded his second interception of the year.

Appalachian State out-gained A-State 461-193, including 264 yards on the ground behind a pair of 100-yard rushers in Nate Noel (122 yards) and Camerun Peoples (116 yards). Quarterback Chase Brice completed 15 of 26 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception. Thomas Hennigan led the Mountaineers with 69 yards on 4 catches with a score.

App State surged to an early 14-0 lead with a pair of scores before the 7-minute mark in the first quarter. Mountaineer receiver Malik Williams fired a 34-yard strike to Hennigan to make it 7-0 before Steven Jones Jr. returned an interception for a touchdown on A-State’s ensuing drive made it a two-score advantage.

The Red Wolves closed the gap in the second quarter with Hatcher finding Stevenson for a 7-yard score and then firing a 20-yard strike to Ross Painter to tie it at 14. Painter’s touchdown grab was his first career reception. With the second PAT, A-State’s Blake Grupe became the school’s all-time leader in points scored by a kicker.

The Mountaineers scored 10 unanswered to end the half on an 18-yard rushing score by Noel followed by a 33-yard field goal by Chandler Staton at the end of the half.

App State kept the Red Wolves off the board in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered to end the contest. Brice found Miller Gibbs for a 10-yard pass with 7:12 remaining in the third before a 27-yard rushing TD by Peoples upped the Mountaineers’ lead to 37-14 entering the fourth.

A 22-yard field goal by Staton with 5:16 to go capped off a 15-play, 92-yard drive that took nearly 9 minutes off the clock, then Jones Jr. returned his second interception for a 34-yard score to close out the day’s scoring.

Saturday marked the penultimate home outing for Arkansas State, with the Red Wolves hitting the road for two consecutive weeks. A-State travels to ULM for a 4 p.m. kick on Saturday, Nov. 13. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Every Red Wolves football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.