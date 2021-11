STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham, reported on Friday, November 5, that a death occurred around 5 p.m. outside of Dexter, Mo.

According to Coroner Stidham the Stoddard county Major Case Squad is conducting a death investigation.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

