Historically black colleges, universities visit Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola High School hosted their second annual HBCU Awareness Foundation College Fair in Seminole Arena.

High school students were exposed to different historically black colleges and universities from around the country, learning about student life, admission requirements, and scholarship opportunities.

“It’s nice to see a whole bunch of HBCU’s to our high schools to try to get us admitted to their schools,” said Gregory Brown, a senior.

Brown said he has started his college application process, adding coming to the fair made applying so much easier for him.

“It’s in person,” he said. “You get to have your stuff ready. If they ask for something, you have it and you can give it to them immediately, and you’re able to get an answer quickly.”

Schools from the surrounding area, like KIPP Delta, Blytheville, and Forrest City also got to experience the fair.

Natiaya Caradine, a Kipp Delta senior, said she enjoyed her time getting to know all of the opportunities each HBCU has available for her future.

She, like Brown, also believed the fair simplified her college application process.

“Just giving it to them in their hand is so much easier than applying online trying to get it transferred from the school to them,” she said.

Founder and director of HBCU Awareness Foundation Corey Allen said he puts on these fairs to inform students about all the different HBCUs in the country and encourage them to make one of those schools their alma mater.

“It’s a small classroom; it’s a cultural environment,” Allen said. “They get that one-on-one attention.”

Over 4,000 students have been accepted into an HBCU through the HBCU Awareness Foundation since the beginning of the program.

Osceola High School Principal Toshiba Pugh said she hopes to contribute to growing that number by extending opportunities to all students in Northeast Arkansas.

“We want all of our students to have the same opportunities,” Pugh said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.