Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man who served four years in the Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam, is a 2021 inductee into the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

Richard A. Carvell, who was a captain in the Air Force, graduated from then-Arkansas State College in 1966 and was commissioned in the Air Force a year later.

Carvell graduated with a radio journalism degree and his first assignment in the Air Force was Photography Technical School at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. He was later assigned to the 2nd Reconnaissance Technical Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, according to a media release from the group.

“During his final year on active duty in the Air Force, he served in the 12th Reconnaissance Intelligence Technical Squadron at Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon, South Vietnam, where he earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service,” Hall of Fame officials said.

He worked as the photo lab officer in charge on assignment in Vietnam from June 1970-1971, as well as a civic action officer helping orphans at Sanctuary de Phu My in Saigon.

Carvell has also been active with Arkansas State University, American Legion Boys State Commission, the Nettleton School District, and local veterans groups since he retired from the military.

Carvell taught for 37 years at A-State and was the chairman of the Department of Radio-Television for 19 years, was on the Nettleton School Board from 1987 to 2010. Carvell also works with both American Legion Pickett Post #21, where he is the commander of the post, and serves as the adjutant of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #26 in Jonesboro.

Private Herman Davis

A man who was a World War I veteran and grew up in Manila is also an inductee this year.

Private Herman Davis was listed as one of the greatest heroes of World War I by Gen. John J. Pershing, the hall of fame’s website noted.

According to the website, Davis was 5′3″ and was initially rejected for military service. However, he was drafted in 1918 and went to France.

“Davis was a scout and was required to go out in advance of his company. Many times, he encountered poison gas. On patrol in a valley near Verdun, his platoon came under fire from a German machine gun situated on a hill on Molleville Farm. Davis crawled within fifty yards of the gun and killed four enemy gunners. In other engagements, Davis was credited for killing fifteen enemy gunners in a machine gun nest and eleven enemy soldiers climbing out of a dugout. Another time, a group of enemy soldiers were trying to set up a machine gun in an area they thought was out of range of American troops. Davis shot and killed five of the enemy soldiers. He reportedly stated that 1,000 yards was “just good shootin’ distance.’,” the letter on the group’s website noted.

When the war was over, he went back to Manila but did not tell anyone about his war exploits.

“Davis returned to Manila and began work at the Big Lake Hunting Club. He told no one about his war record or his exposure to poison gas. His friends and family learned of his heroism only after Pershing’s list was published. At their insistence, he took the medals from a tackle box and reluctantly showed them,” the letter noted.

He later developed tuberculosis and died in Jan. 1923.

Both Carvell and Davis will be inducted Saturday evening at an event in Little Rock.

