Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pediatric COVID shot clinic held Saturday

A pediatric COVID shot clinic was held Saturday in Jonesboro.
A pediatric COVID shot clinic was held Saturday in Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this week, U.S. health officials gave the green light for children from the ages of 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

And Saturday in Jonesboro marked the first day children could get the shot.

A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine event took place Saturday at Craighead County Health Unit, where children could receive the first of two shots to help protect themselves against COVID-19.

There was no appointment necessary so many children came out with their parents to get their shot.

A parent, Joshua Parnell, was very excited to watch his kids get the vaccine.

“We have seen what COVID can do, so any concerns we might have had about the vaccine safety were sort of superseded by the concerns of the kids getting the virus,” Parnell said.

Parnell had both his 9-year-old and his 6-year-old go Saturday to get vaccinated saying they were excited and relieved and had been waiting for the shot.

Kids were coming in and out with smiles on their faces with many saying they were excited for things to go back to normal.

All that was required was a parent signature and one present while the shot was administered.

The children receive a 10 microgram dose of the shot, compared to the 30 microgram dose that everyone above the age of 11 receives, and can receive the second shot 21 days after the first one.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valley View School District said it placed a building on lockdown as it investigated a...
Valley View High School lockdown canceled
A jury sentenced a Jonesboro man to 32 years in prison for killing his wife.
Jonesboro man convicted of wife’s murder
The sheriff’s office said investigators found approximately 3.7 pounds of crystal...
Sheriff: 4 pounds of meth found in suspect’s home
KAIT is making significant upgrades to its transmission equipment.
Antenna Viewers: KAIT upgrade work requires signal outages on Saturday
Forrest City, Ark. cookie truck fire
Tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough catches fire on I-40

Latest News

Arkansas State DB
Red Wolves Raw: Lincoln Pare & Elery Alexander after loss to Appalachian State
Source: KAIT-TV Richard Carvell (left) discusses the Disabled American Veterans program....
Jonesboro man named to Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19