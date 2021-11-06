Pediatric COVID shot clinic held Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this week, U.S. health officials gave the green light for children from the ages of 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

And Saturday in Jonesboro marked the first day children could get the shot.

A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine event took place Saturday at Craighead County Health Unit, where children could receive the first of two shots to help protect themselves against COVID-19.

There was no appointment necessary so many children came out with their parents to get their shot.

A parent, Joshua Parnell, was very excited to watch his kids get the vaccine.

“We have seen what COVID can do, so any concerns we might have had about the vaccine safety were sort of superseded by the concerns of the kids getting the virus,” Parnell said.

Parnell had both his 9-year-old and his 6-year-old go Saturday to get vaccinated saying they were excited and relieved and had been waiting for the shot.

Kids were coming in and out with smiles on their faces with many saying they were excited for things to go back to normal.

All that was required was a parent signature and one present while the shot was administered.

The children receive a 10 microgram dose of the shot, compared to the 30 microgram dose that everyone above the age of 11 receives, and can receive the second shot 21 days after the first one.

