Three small earthquakes reported in Poinsett County

The seismographs were busy Friday and Saturday as three small earthquakes were reported in the Trumann and Lepanto areas, according to the United States Geological Survey.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The seismographs were busy Friday and Saturday as three small earthquakes were reported in the Trumann and Lepanto areas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first earthquake - a 1.8 - was detected around 3 p.m. Friday, four miles southeast of Trumann. Another earthquake - a 2.1 - happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday, five miles southeast of Trumann.

On Saturday, a 1.7-magnitude tremor was picked at 8:11 a.m., five miles west of Lepanto.

The Poinsett County area, especially the area near Marked Tree, is known for earthquakes.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in Jan. 1843, while a 5.0-earthquake rattled the area in March 1976, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Most recently, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was detected in Aug. 2020.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

