Three small earthquakes reported in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The seismographs were busy Friday and Saturday as three small earthquakes were reported in the Trumann and Lepanto areas, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first earthquake - a 1.8 - was detected around 3 p.m. Friday, four miles southeast of Trumann. Another earthquake - a 2.1 - happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday, five miles southeast of Trumann.

On Saturday, a 1.7-magnitude tremor was picked at 8:11 a.m., five miles west of Lepanto.

The Poinsett County area, especially the area near Marked Tree, is known for earthquakes.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in Jan. 1843, while a 5.0-earthquake rattled the area in March 1976, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Most recently, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was detected in Aug. 2020.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

