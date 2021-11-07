2021 State Football Playoffs Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re in the postseason in Arkansas and Missouri.
Here are all the 2021 state football playoff matchups involving area teams. We’ll update this page with final scores
Arkansas 6A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 12th - 1st Round
Russellville at Marion
West Memphis at Lake Hamilton
Searcy at Parkview
Mountain Home at Sylvan Hills
November 19th - Quarterfinals
Searcy/Parkview winner at Jonesboro
Arkansas 5A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 12th - 1st Round
Hot Springs at Nettleton
Valley View at Magnolia
Greene County Tech at Camden Fairview
Lakeside at Wynne
Arkansas 4A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 12th - 1st Round
Westside at Prairie Grove
Mena at Trumann
Fountain Lake at Pocahontas
Cave City at Shiloh Christian
Star City at Southside
November 19th - 2nd Round
DeWitt/Malvern winner at Rivercrest
Arkansas 3A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 12th - 1st Round
Walnut Ridge at McGehee
Danville at Manila
Lincoln at Newport
Harrisburg at Camden Harmony Grove
Centerpoint at Osceola
Perryville at Melbourne
Salem at Booneville
Riverview at Paris
West Fork at Harding Academy
November 19th - 2nd Round
Atkins/Cedarville winner at Hoxie
Arkansas 2A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 12th - 1st Round
Mountainburg at East Poinsett County
Marked Tree at Murfreesboro
Cross County at Mount Ida
Yellville-Summit at McCrory
Earle at Hector
Arkansas 8-Man State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here
November 12th - Quarterfinals
Marvell-Elaine at Rector
Cedar Ridge at Strong
Augusta at Mountain Pine
Woodlawn at Brinkley
Missouri
November 12th
Kennett at Park Hills (Class 3 District 1 Championship)
Scott City at Hayti (Class 1 District 1 Championship)
Thayer at Marionville (Class 1 District 3 Championship)
McDonald County at West Plains (Class 4 District 6 Championship)
