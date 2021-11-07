2021 State Football Playoffs Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re in the postseason in Arkansas and Missouri.

Here are all the 2021 state football playoff matchups involving area teams. We’ll update this page with final scores

Arkansas 6A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 12th - 1st Round

Russellville at Marion

West Memphis at Lake Hamilton

Searcy at Parkview

Mountain Home at Sylvan Hills

November 19th - Quarterfinals

Searcy/Parkview winner at Jonesboro

Arkansas 5A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 12th - 1st Round

Hot Springs at Nettleton

Valley View at Magnolia

Greene County Tech at Camden Fairview

Lakeside at Wynne

Arkansas 4A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 12th - 1st Round

Westside at Prairie Grove

Mena at Trumann

Fountain Lake at Pocahontas

Cave City at Shiloh Christian

Star City at Southside

November 19th - 2nd Round

DeWitt/Malvern winner at Rivercrest

Arkansas 3A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 12th - 1st Round

Walnut Ridge at McGehee

Danville at Manila

Lincoln at Newport

Harrisburg at Camden Harmony Grove

Centerpoint at Osceola

Perryville at Melbourne

Salem at Booneville

Riverview at Paris

West Fork at Harding Academy

November 19th - 2nd Round

Atkins/Cedarville winner at Hoxie

Arkansas 2A State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 12th - 1st Round

Mountainburg at East Poinsett County

Marked Tree at Murfreesboro

Cross County at Mount Ida

Yellville-Summit at McCrory

Earle at Hector

Arkansas 8-Man State Football Playoffs - Full bracket here

November 12th - Quarterfinals

Marvell-Elaine at Rector

Cedar Ridge at Strong

Augusta at Mountain Pine

Woodlawn at Brinkley

Missouri

November 12th

Kennett at Park Hills (Class 3 District 1 Championship)

Scott City at Hayti (Class 1 District 1 Championship)

Thayer at Marionville (Class 1 District 3 Championship)

McDonald County at West Plains (Class 4 District 6 Championship)

