A-State volleyball swept at Sun Belt-leading Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A third-set comeback fell just short of extending the match Sunday for the Arkansas State volleyball team, which dropped a 3-0 decision to Texas State at Strahan Arena in its penultimate match of the regular season.

The Red Wolves (14-13, 5-10 SBC) looked to keep the match alive by saving six match points, but the Bobcats (16-11, 12-2) closed it out with back-to-back points to end the match.

Macey Putt and Elise Wilcox led A-State with 6 kills apiece, with Julianna Cramer handing out 12 assists and Tatum Ticknor notching 9 digs. The Red Wolves out-blocked Texas State 6.0-5.0, with Kendahl Davenport knocking down a team-high 4 blocks.

Three players recorded double-digit kills for the Bobcats, led by Janell Fitzgerald’s double-double effort of 13 kills and 10 digs. As a team, Texas State hit .327 while holding A-State to a .111 clip.

The Bobcats forced early timeouts in all three sets, leading by as much as six in the opening frame before A-State rallied to cut the deficit to 18-16. Texas State took the first set 25-20 before taking a commanding 25-7 second-set decision to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

In the third set, A-State responded strongly out of its first timeout to claw back from a 7-1 deficit and trim the margin to 15-14. After Texas State held match point following a Fitzgerald ace, the Red Wolves kept the contest alive with six consecutive points and force the Bobcats to call a timeout with the set score at 24-23 Texas State. An attack error by Kenedi Rutherford tied the set at 24-all, but kills by Tyeranee Scott and Caitlan Buettner ended the match in extra points.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home for its final match of the regular season, hosting in-state rival Little Rock at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and live stats will be available on AStateRedWolves.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.