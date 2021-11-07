Arkansas State baseball concludes Fall World Series

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another strong pitching outing, combined with three runs driven in by Mickey Coyne lifted Team George to a 3-0 victory to clinch the Arkansas State baseball Fall World Series Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Coyne’s 3-RBI day gives him 6 in the two wins, while Team George had six pitchers combine for the seven-inning shutout. Jakob Frederick drew the start, hurling 2.0 innings and allowing a hit and a walk. After Brandon Hudson allowed a hit in the third, the scarlet-clad victors would not allow a hit until the top of the seventh.

Garrett Olson reached base twice, scoring both times, while Wil French added a run scored. Coyne enjoyed a 2-for-2 afternoon after hitting a homer in Friday’s contest.

Cason Tollett, Jaylon Deshazier and Daedrick Cail each recorded a hit for Team Guarno. Tollett and Cail both reached base twice in three plate appearances.

Team George got on the board in the second on a 2-run single by Coyne that plated French and Olson to make it 2-0 off Team Guarno starter Tyler Jeans.

Later, in the fifth, Coyne struck again, this time an RBI double to drive in Olson from first to make it 3-0 and ultimately close out the scoring.

Team Guarno looked to rally in the seventh, as Blake McCutchen reached on an error followed by a single by Cail, but Kevin Wiseman closed out the contest with a strikeout and a groundout.

