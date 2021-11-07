Heartland man performs National Anthem at NBA game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dunks, and 3-pointers are usually made on NBA courts... but a heartland man is turning the hardwood into a one-man stage.

“I love playing music and that’s my desire,” Jeff Wisely said.

Wisely, of Murphysboro, Illinois, first picked up at saxophone at the age nine. More than four decades later he played the national anthem for NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s an opportunity that doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of dedication, it takes a lot of hard work, and it takes a lot of practice on a saxophone,” Wisely said.

For the past 30 years, Jeff has been a paramedic by day.

During his free time, he performs at different sporting events; however, his favorite sport is basketball and he has a collection to prove it.

“They are kind of right up here, front and center,” Wisely said.

His Milwaukee Bucks basketballs are placed right where you can see them in his home, and the sound of his saxophone allows him to see them in the hands of players on the court.

“It has definitely been the key to opening some doors to playing at major sporting events,” Wisely said.

Jeff said he hopes to eventually perform at NFL and MLB games in the future. Until then, he plans to make the sound of his saxophone a familiar tone at other NBA games.

“Yes, it’s a just day by day step, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Wisely said.

You can hear Wisely perform on November 28, in the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings game at the FedEx Forum.

