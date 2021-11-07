Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Here are the NEA nominees from games played on November 4th and November 5th, 2021

Nettleton (Cameron Scarlett game winning TD)

Nominee #1 is Nettleton. Cameron Scarlett totes it 5 yards for the game-winning touchdown. The Raiders beat Wynne 26 - 22 on Friday to capture the 5A East title. 10-0 Nettleton won their first outright conference title since 1997.

Marion (Cameron Anderson 59 yd TD)

Nominee #2 is Marion. Cameron Anderson ices the game with a 59 yard touchdown. He rushed for 301 & 4 scores, the Patriots upset Jonesboro 50-43 on Thursday to secure a home playoff game.

McCrory (Cason Campbell 90 yd TD pass to Levi Tucker)

Nominee #3 is McCrory. Cason Campbell connects with Levi Tucker, and Levi will run for a while, it’s a 90 yard touchdown. The Jaguars beat Earle 42-8 on Thursday to clinch the 2A-3 title.

Greene County Tech (Eagles tricky for kick return TD)

Our final nominee is Greene County Tech. Tysan Cartwright with a sleight of hand on the kick return, Matthew Akins takes it 65 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles beat Paragould 65-0 to clinch a state playoff spot.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream OR donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
The seismographs were busy Friday and Saturday as three small earthquakes were reported in the...
Three small earthquakes reported in Poinsett County
Jeanne Roepcke hugs a colleague after being announced as the Batesville School District teacher...
Teacher honored for service to district, community passes away after battling cancer
The sheriff’s office said investigators found approximately 3.7 pounds of crystal...
Sheriff: 4 pounds of meth found in suspect’s home

Latest News

Raiders win thriller to clinch 5A East title
2021 FFN Game of the Week: Nettleton beats Wynne to clinch 5A East title
Blazers beat Batesville in home finale
2021 FFN: Valley View beats Batesville
Eagles rout Rams to clinch playoff spot
2021 FFN: Greene County Tech beats Paragould to clinch playoff spot
Bearcats beat Forrest City in regular season finale
2021 FFN: Brookland beats Forrest City