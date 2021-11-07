Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/4/21 & 11/5/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Here are the NEA nominees from games played on November 4th and November 5th, 2021

Nettleton (Cameron Scarlett game winning TD)

Nominee #1 is Nettleton. Cameron Scarlett totes it 5 yards for the game-winning touchdown. The Raiders beat Wynne 26 - 22 on Friday to capture the 5A East title. 10-0 Nettleton won their first outright conference title since 1997.

Marion (Cameron Anderson 59 yd TD)

Nominee #2 is Marion. Cameron Anderson ices the game with a 59 yard touchdown. He rushed for 301 & 4 scores, the Patriots upset Jonesboro 50-43 on Thursday to secure a home playoff game.

McCrory (Cason Campbell 90 yd TD pass to Levi Tucker)

Nominee #3 is McCrory. Cason Campbell connects with Levi Tucker, and Levi will run for a while, it’s a 90 yard touchdown. The Jaguars beat Earle 42-8 on Thursday to clinch the 2A-3 title.

Greene County Tech (Eagles tricky for kick return TD)

Our final nominee is Greene County Tech. Tysan Cartwright with a sleight of hand on the kick return, Matthew Akins takes it 65 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles beat Paragould 65-0 to clinch a state playoff spot.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream OR donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

